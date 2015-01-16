Jan 15 The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Oklahoma to proceed with an execution planned for Thursday, which would be the state's first since a flawed execution in April 2014 led to widespread criticism.

In a decision released on Thursday, the court denied an appeal for a stay, with four of the nine justices dissenting. Oklahoma plans to execute convicted murderer and rapist Charles Warner later on Thursday. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)