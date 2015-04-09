By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9 The Oklahoma Senate on
Thursday passed a bill that would allow nitrogen gas as an
execution method, a measure adopted after the flawed 2014
lethal-injection execution of an inmate whose intravenous line
was improperly placed by death chamber staff.
The legislation, approved by the state Senate on a 41-0 vote
after being passed by the state House of Representatives on a
85-10 vote in March, is headed to the desk of Republican
Governor Mary Fallin. The legislature is led by Republicans.
The measure would allow state authorities to consider
nitrogen gas as an alternate method of execution if the U.S.
Supreme Court determines in an upcoming case that the state's
current lethal injection process is unconstitutional.
The nitrogen method of execution would require an inmate to
be placed in a sealed chamber or to wear a special mask. The
process would involve slowly replacing oxygen with nitrogen.
State Representative Mike Christian, a Republican who
authored the bill, has said the process would be painless for
inmates and affordable for Oklahoma.
In January, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to temporarily
block the execution of three Oklahoma inmates who are
challenging the state's lethal injection procedure.
The court is due to consider on April 29 whether the state's
use of a sedative called midazolam violates the U.S.
Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The inmates
say the sedative does not achieve the level of unconsciousness
required for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions.
The state's three-drug process has been under scrutiny since
the April 2014 execution of convicted murderer Clayton Lockett.
He could be seen twisting on the gurney when an intravenous tube
was placed incorrectly in his groin area.
The execution was halted and Lockett died about 45 minutes
after it started due to a buildup of lethal injection chemicals
in his tissue.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing
by Jon Herskovitz and Will Dunham)