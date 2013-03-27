By Steve Olafson
| OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26 Oklahoma lawmakers
approved a bill on Tuesday that will allow horses to be
slaughtered in the state for human consumption in other
countries.
The state Senate passed the measure in a 32-14 vote, sending
it to Republican Governor Mary Fallin who is expected to sign it
into law. Fallin's office did not return requests for comment.
The bill became an emotional issue, pitting the United
States Humane Society and animal rights activists against
livestock interests led by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the state's
largest farm organization.
The debate in Oklahoma, where slaughtering horses for human
consumption was made illegal in 1963, was characterized as
a "property rights issue" by State Senator Eddie Fields, a
Republican cattle rancher from Wynona who sponsored the bill.
Allowing horse slaughter will benefit horse owners
throughout the state, he said.
Every year some 160,000 horses are shipped from Oklahoma to
Mexican slaughterhouses, according to Skye McNiel, a Republican
from Tulsa who sponsored the horse legislation in the state
House.
She said the ban on horse slaughter in Oklahoma had led
irresponsible owners in the state to simply abandon their
animals in pastures or forests when they no longer wanted to
care for them.
Having unwanted, aging horses euthanized and buried can cost
from $500 to $1,000, according to McNiel.
Mike Spradling, president of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, said
the bill would not lead Oklahoma ranchers to start raising
horses exclusively for slaughter because this would never be as
profitable as raising cattle.
Agriculture producers nevertheless believed it was important
not to let animal rights activists dictate how privately owned
livestock, including horses, were handled.
"Tomorrow it could have been beef or poultry," he said. "No
matter how you look at them, they're still an animal. The people
who had the most pushback on this don't even own a horse."
Horse slaughter in the United States effectively ended in
2006 when Congress eliminated funding for horse meat
inspections, forcing horse owners wishing to sell their animals
for slaughter to ship them to Mexico or Canada.
Congress lifted the ban in 2011, but no new horse processing
plants have been authorized by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. Legislation is pending in Congress to ban it once
again.
(Reporting by Steve Olafson; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and
David Brunnstrom)