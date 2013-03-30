(Adds details on horsemeat scandal in Europe)
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29 Oklahoma took a step
toward allowing livestock owners to slaughter horses for food on
Friday when the governor signed a bill that permits the
practice, but processing plants must first be authorized by the
federal government.
Governor Mary Fallin's action legalized the slaughter of
horses so that their meat may be prepared and packaged for
export. But slaughterhouses must get U.S. Department of
Agriculture authorization, Fallin said.
The slaughter of horses for food had been illegal in
Oklahoma since 1963 and was carried out only in Texas and
Illinois until Congress stopped it in 2006. The congressional
ban was lifted in 2011.
Fallin said horse slaughterhouses in Oklahoma would use more
humane practices than those in Mexico because they would be
inspected by federal authorities.
Horsemeat was at the center of a scandal that erupted in
Europe in January, when testing in Ireland revealed that some
beef products also contained equine DNA.
The United States Humane Society and animal rights activists
opposed the new law in Oklahoma, while livestock interests said
the change preserves their private property rights and will
benefit horse owners.
