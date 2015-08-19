By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Aug 19 A man helping out at a
self-proclaimed "Muslim Free" gun store in the rural town of
Oktaha, Oklahoma, accidentally shot himself in the arm after
dropping his gun, authorities said on Wednesday.
The man involved in the Tuesday incident has not been
identified and his injuries are not life-threatening, Muskogee
County Sheriff Charles Pearson said.
The Save Yourself Survival and Tactical Gear store in
Oktaha, about 120 miles (193 km) east of Oklahoma City, has a
sign on a store window that reads: "This privately owned
business is a Muslim Free establishment."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an Islamic civil
rights group, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of
Justice asking for a federal investigation.
Armed citizens standing guard at the store have said the
business had received death threats from around the world.
Save Yourself Survival and Tactical Gear said in a posting
on its Facebook page the man who shot himself had a broken
holster.
"He came over today to help fix a door in my office and as
he bent over his weapon fell from a malfunctioning chest holster
and went off when it hit the floor," a store manager said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)