Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
OKLAHOMA CITY May 3 A snake that crawled into an electrical substation on Thursday knocked out power to nearly 14,000 homes on the northwest side of Oklahoma's state capital, utility officials said.
The power failure occurred at about 2 a.m. when the snake touched a component that caused a switch to trip, Oklahoma Gas and Electric spokeswoman Karen Kurtz said, adding that the snake was evidently seeking shelter after heavy rains.
At the scene of the crime, no one could determine exactly what kind of serpent caused all the trouble.
"Usually in those situations there's not a lot left," Kurtz explained.
Of the snake, that is. The electrical substation is purring along fine now. (Reporting by Steve Olafson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston;Doina Chiacu)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.