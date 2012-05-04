OKLAHOMA CITY May 3 A snake that crawled into an electrical substation on Thursday knocked out power to nearly 14,000 homes on the northwest side of Oklahoma's state capital, utility officials said.

The power failure occurred at about 2 a.m. when the snake touched a component that caused a switch to trip, Oklahoma Gas and Electric spokeswoman Karen Kurtz said, adding that the snake was evidently seeking shelter after heavy rains.

At the scene of the crime, no one could determine exactly what kind of serpent caused all the trouble.

"Usually in those situations there's not a lot left," Kurtz explained.

Of the snake, that is. The electrical substation is purring along fine now. (Reporting by Steve Olafson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston;Doina Chiacu)