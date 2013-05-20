(Corrects lead of May 19 story to read "tornado," not
"hurricane")
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK May 19 A dangerous, half mile-wide
tornado struck near Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon, part of an
extreme weather system moving through the central U.S. and
stretching from north Texas to Minnesota.
Earlier, a "large tornado" touched down near Wichita, Kansas
at 3:45 Central Standard time, the National Weather Service
reported.
Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska are all in the path
of the storm system, which is producing 70 mile per hour winds,
baseball-sized hail and violent tornadoes.
The storm is so large and severe it prompted an unusually
blunt National Weather Service warning.
"You could be killed if not underground or in a tornado
shelter,'' the advisory reads. "Complete destruction of
neighborhoods, businesses and vehicles will occur. Flying debris
will be deadly to people and animals."
A tornado also touched down in southwest Wichita at 3:45
p.m. Central time, moving northeast at about 35 miles per hour
toward Topeka, said Pat Slattery, National Weather Service
spokesman for the U.S. Central region, which covers 14 states.
Slattery said the potential severity of the storm prompted
the weather service to issue the stark advisory, which is part
of a new "impact-based warning system" being tested in the U.S.
Central region, in the wake of a violent tornado that struck
Joplin, Missouri on May 22, 2011, killing 158 and wounding
hundreds more.
Slattery said the new, more urgent advisory is reserved for
severe tornadoes with the potential to form into super cell
storms, which produce powerful winds and flash flooding. Super
cells are considered to be the most dangerous of four categories
of storms because of the extreme weather they generate.
A recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
assessment of the Joplin storm found that "when people heard the
first tornado warning, they did not immediately seek shelter.
They looked for a secondary source to confirm the tornado,"
Slattery said. "That got some people killed."
