By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK May 19 A dangerous, half mile-wide
hurricane struck near Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon, part of an
extreme weather system moving through the central U.S. and
stretching from north Texas to Minnesota.
At 6:12 p.m. Central Standard time, the National Weather
Service office in Norman, Oklahoma issued an insistent alert on
Twitter about tornado striking Pink, a town on the edge of
Oklahoma City.
"Large tornado west of Pink!" the post read. "Take cover
RIGHT NOW in Pink! DO NOT WAIT!"
The storm system had been building for hours when a "large
tornado" touched down near Wichita, Kansas at 3:45 Central
Standard time, according to a weather service alert.
"Exceptionally powerful, severe thunderstorms capable of
destructive hail as large as baseballs ... are likely ...
especially over southeast Kansas this evening," another NWS
advisory warned.
Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska are all in the path
of the storm system, which could produce up to 80 mile per hour
winds, baseball-sized hail and violent tornadoes in some areas.
The storm is so large and severe it prompted an unusually
blunt National Weather Service warning.
"You could be killed if not underground or in a tornado
shelter," the advisory reads. "Complete destruction of
neighborhoods, businesses and vehicles will occur. Flying debris
will be deadly to people and animals."
A tornado also touched down in southwest Wichita at 3:45
p.m. Central time, moving northeast at about 35 miles per hour
toward Topeka, said Pat Slattery, National Weather Service
spokesman for the U.S. Central region, which covers 14 states.
In northeast Oklahoma, the Lincoln County sheriff's office
reported three tornado touchdowns in the region, NBC News said
early Sunday evening.
Slattery said the potential severity of the storm prompted
the weather service to issue the stark advisory, which is part
of a new "impact-based warning system" being tested in the U.S.
Central region, in the wake of a violent tornado that struck
Joplin, Missouri on May 22, 2011, killing 158 and wounding
hundreds more.
Slattery said the new, more urgent advisory is reserved for
severe tornadoes with the potential to form into super cell
storms, which produce powerful winds and flash flooding. Super
cells are considered to be the most dangerous of four categories
of storms because of the extreme weather they generate.
A recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
assessment of the Joplin storm found that "when people heard the
first tornado warning, they did not immediately seek shelter.
They looked for a secondary source to confirm the tornado,"
Slattery said. "That got some people killed."
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio
and Richard Chang)