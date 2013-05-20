(Adds details throughout)
By Chris Francescani
May 19 A massive storm front swept north through
the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with
fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a
half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News
reports said at least one person had died.
By 9:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, more than two dozen
tornadoes had been spotted in parts of Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas
and Illinois, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration and local news reports. Hail stones, some as
large as baseballs, were reported from Georgia to Minnesota, the
NOAA said.
Fox News reported that one person was killed in Shawnee,
Oklahoma, east of Oklahoma City.
Police in Shawnee could not immediately be reached to
confirm the report.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared 16 counties of the
state disaster areas, according to Jerry Lojka, a spokesman for
the state emergency management department.
By late Sunday, power outages were being reported in several
Oklahoma counties, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.
Meteorologists had been warning for days that a powerful
front was expected to blast through the region, spawning
potentially destructive twisters. The extreme weather is
expected to continue on Monday, National Weather Service
advisories said.
National Weather Service offices across the region issued
one urgent warning after another, throughout the afternoon and
into the evening.
An extreme weather system stretching from north Texas to
Minnesota had been building for hours on Sunday when the day's
first tornado touched down near Wichita, Kansas at 3:45 pm
Central Standard time, according to a weather service alert.
Just after 6 p.m., the Norman, Oklahoma office posted a
Twitter alert on a tornado about to strike Pink, a town on the
edge of Oklahoma City.
"Large tornado west of Pink!" the post read. "Take cover
RIGHT NOW in Pink! DO NOT WAIT!"
The storm prompted an unusually blunt warning from the
central region of the National Weather Service, which covers 14
states.
"You could be killed if not underground or in a tornado
shelter," it said. "Complete destruction of neighborhoods,
businesses and vehicles will occur. Flying debris will be deadly
to people and animals."
Pat Slattery, National Weather Service spokesman for the
U.S. Central region, said the advisory was part of a new warning
system being tested after a violent tornado that struck Joplin,
Missouri on May 22, 2011, killing 158 people and injuring
hundreds.
Slattery said the new advisory was reserved for severe
tornadoes with the potential to form into "supercell" storms,
which produce powerful winds and flash flooding. Supercells are
considered to be the most dangerous of four categories of storms
because of the extreme weather they generate.
A recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
assessment of the Joplin storm found that "when people heard the
first tornado warning, they did not immediately seek shelter.
They looked for a secondary source to confirm the tornado,"
Slattery said. "That got some people killed."
(Reporting by Chris Francescani and Ian Simpson; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio, Richard Chang and David Brunnstrom)