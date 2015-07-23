By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, July 23
BOSTON, July 23 Backers of Boston's
controversial bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday
said they would carry some $2.3 billion in insurance for event,
an effort to assuage worries that city taxpayers could be left
footing the bill.
The Boston 2024 bid committee said it would line up a series
of insurance policies that would cover the costs ranging from a
terror attack, the injury of spectators or the outright
cancellation of the Summer Games, if Boston's bid was approved
by the International Olympic Committee.
The projected cost of hosting, more than $8.6 billion
including operating and construction costs, has been one of the
concerns most cited in public opinion polls showing that many in
and around the city oppose the bid.
Just 42 percent of Boston-area respondents to a WBUR/Mass
Inc poll published earlier this month said they supported the
idea of holding the games there, with half the respondents
saying they opposed the idea. Three out of four respondents said
they worried taxpayer funds would be required to stage the
event.
The Boston 2024 group and the city's mayor, Marty Walsh,
have repeatedly said the event can be funded privately, through
sponsorships, ticket sales and television rights. Backers said
they designed a less costly version following the record-setting
2014 Winter Games in Sochi, on which Russia spent some $50
billion.
"Between insurance and the other safeguards we have put in
place, we have set a new standard for protecting the best
interests of taxpayers and ensuring that the Games operate
entirely with private financing," said Steve Pagliuca, a private
equity executive who serves as chairman of Boston 2024. "Boston
will have the most insured Games in Olympic history."
The No Boston Olympics group, which sprung up early this
year to lobby against the bid, argued the proposed insurance
policies would not cover cost overruns, which are common in
large-scale events like the Olympics.
"The boosters admit they will not cover cost underestimates
and scope changes," the group said. "Not coincidentally, these
have been the main drivers of overruns for previous Olympic host
cities."
The organizers noted that none of the proposed insurance
policies, estimated to cost $128 million, would be purchased
until Boston was picked as a host city by the IOC.
Boston would face a lineup of world capitals bidding to host
the 2024 games, including Rome, Paris, Hamburg and Budapest.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Lambert)