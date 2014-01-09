By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The controversy swirling
around Russia's anti-gay policies should not overshadow the
athletes at the Winter Olympics in Sochi next month, tennis
legend and advocate Billie Jean King said on Thursday.
In her first public comments since being named as one of
three openly gay members in the U.S. delegation to the Olympics,
King said she did not know if there would be any coordinated or
more subtle protests at the games.
"It's first and foremost about the athletes," she said on
NBC's "Today" show.
King, who in 1981 became one of the first prominent American
athletes to publicly acknowledge her homosexuality, said
President Barack Obama's delegation lineup announced last month
is already making a bold statement about gay rights.
"When we step off the plane, we are part of America. We are
what America looks like," she said on "Today".
"Visually, we're going to send a very strong message just by
being there," she said later on MSNBC.
Obama has said the inclusion of openly gay athletes in the
official U.S. delegation was intended to send a pointed message
to Russia, where anti-gay policies have stirred criticism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the nation's
laws, which include a ban on the spread of homosexual propaganda
among minors. He recently eased curbs on rallies to allow
protests in certain sites in Sochi.
The International Olympic Committee has not commented on
Russia's law.
Gay rights activists are hoping athletes and others use the
Sochi Games starting Feb. 7 as a venue for protest.
King recently suggested in other interviews that the gay
rights movement needs a moment like that seen at the 1968
Olympics, when several black Americans raised their fists in
protest for civil rights.
Some Olympic athletes - straight and gay - are already
speaking out in support of gay rights in the media, King said,
but Olympic rules prohibit outright protests.
"Who knows what's going to happen," she told NBC. "It's
really about human rights, civil rights."
Other gay athletes in the U.S. delegation include two-time
Olympic hockey player Caitlin Cahow. Three-time Olympic figure
skater Brian Boitano said he was gay after he was named to the
official group.
Boitano said last week that Obama's decision inspired him to
make his sexuality public. But he also cautioned against taking
more direct action in Sochi.
"I think that we have to be careful once we go over there,"
Boitano told NBC. "I think the statement is already being made
by us being on the delegation... I think that speaks measures."
King, who won dozens of major titles over her career, has
long crusaded for women's equality in tennis and other arenas.
In 2009, Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of
Freedom for her work on equal rights.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Rosalind
Russell)