NEW YORK Oct 29 Ralph Lauren Corp
unveiled its Team USA designs for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
on Tuesday, emphasizing that - "from yarn to dye" - they were
made in America.
The U.S. fashion designer debuted the red, white and navy
uniforms on NBC's Today Show and in a five-minute company video
featuring its 40 American production partners in a bid to redeem
itself after drawing heavy criticism for manufacturing US gear
in China for the last Olympics.
Days before the start of the London Olympics in July 2012,
six Democratic senators introduced the "Team USA Made In America
Act of 2012" after news reports that Ralph Lauren had outsourced
its work to overseas factories.
In response to the outcry, the company issued a statement
vowing to design, source and manufacture all future Olympic
outfits in the U.S.
The film on the company's website shows the production of
the athletes' American flag sweaters, starting with the
142-year-old Oregon family-run sheep farm to the California
husband and wife team's high-end knitwear company where the
sweaters are made.
Ralph Lauren, licensed by the United States Olympic
Committee, has been making Team USA's apparel for the opening
and closing ceremonies for each of the Olympic games since 2008.
This year the designer has made 65,000 items for the 650
American athletes, including navy pea coats and boots with
American flag emblems, according to the website.