WASHINGTON, July 19 A U.S. Navy helicopter
crashed in Oman on Thursday and the fate of its five crew
members was unknown, the U.S. military said, even as it ruled
out hostile activity.
The helicopter, a MH-53E Sea Dragon, manufactured by United
Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft unit, crashed 58
miles southwest of Muscat while flying a heavy load in support
of the Omani government.
"The crash was not due to any sort of hostile activity and
the status of the five crew members is still being determined,"
said the statement from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command,
adding the crash was under investigation.