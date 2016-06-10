(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Heather Somerville, Olivia Oran and Joy Wiltermuth
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK June 10 (Reuters/IFR) - Many online
lenders have failed to detect the "stacking" of multiple loans
by borrowers who slip through their automated underwriting
systems, lending company executives and investors told Reuters.
The practice is proliferating in the sector - led by
LendingClub, OnDeck and Prosper Marketplace -
because of many lenders' hurried, algorithmic underwriting, use
of "soft" credit inquiries, and patchy reporting of the
resulting loans to credit bureaus, according to online lending
and consumer credit experts.
Such loopholes, they said, can result in multiple lenders
making loans to the same borrowers, often within a short period,
without the full picture of their rising obligations and
deteriorating ability to pay.
Stacking is "causing problems with the whole industry," said
Brian Biglin, chief risk officer of LoanDepot, a five-year-old
mortgage lender that last year started making personal loans
online.
New revelations of loose lending could make it harder for
the beleaguered sector to win back trust from investors who are
already concerned about slipshod underwriting and rising default
risk. The marketplace lending industry - which last year hit $18
billion in annual loan originations - has seen plummeting share
prices and the retreat of some major backers, including
BlackRock and Citigroup.
Industry leaders LendingClub and Avant said they are aware
of stacking and its dangers, but they downplayed the risks and
did not provide examples of specific actions taken to prevent
the practice. OnDeck and Prosper said they have launched efforts
to detect and guard against stacking.
"We have established proprietary algorithms," said Prosper
spokeswoman Sarah Cain.
Some higher-risk lenders allow and promote stacking as debt
consolidation, but most lenders consider it a threat,
particularly when not disclosed.
Edward Hanson, the owner of Ella's Wood Fire Pizza, said he
started stacking loans about five years ago to sustain his
business.
"You take out another one to help you pay for the first,"
Hanson said.
Hanson, 55, said he already had loans from a variety of
online lenders when he received offers from online business
lenders OnDeck and Kabbage, which approved his application, he
said.
OnDeck knew Hanson had at least one other loan when he
applied in August of 2014, and required that the existing debt
be paid off as a condition of the new loan, said company
spokesman Jim Larkin. When Hanson came back a year later, OnDeck
declined his application because Hanson had stacked loans during
the course of repayment, Larkin said.
Kabbage declined to comment on Hanson's loans and did not
respond to questions about its stacking policies.
Hanson now pays nearly 40 percent interest on his latest
loan, from yet another lender.
"I pretty much feel trapped," he said.
NERVOUS INVESTORS
Institutional investors have lately grown wary of
marketplace lenders after initially hailing them as disruptors
of banks and credit card companies. Wall Street money is crucial
for most online lenders, who need it to fund their loans.
Citigroup ended its partnership with Prosper earlier this
year. The bank had repackaged about $1.5 billion of Prosper's
loans into securities since the partnership began less than a
year ago.
Investor sentiment was hammered again last month by a
scandal at industry leader LendingClub. The company knowingly
sold $22 million in loans that did not meet the agreed
specifications of one investment bank, Jefferies, and falsified
the applications of $3 million of those loans.
LendingClub is under investigation by the U.S. Department of
Justice, the company said last month, and a number of its large
investors have halted investments in the wake of its chief
executive's resignation. The New York Department of Financial
Services also has said it will launch a probe into online
lenders.
Now concerns about stacking are adding to the industry's
woes. One investment firm that was considering buying equity in
a marketplace lender described stacking as a sector "blind
spot." The firm declined to be named.
Bill Kassul, a partner in Ranger Capital Group - which has
about $300 million invested in marketplace lending and business
lending - said stacking has become a concern in the last two
years and poses a "big risk" to investors.
Blue Elephant Capital Management stopped buying loans from
Prosper for several months recently over concerns about weak
underwriting and profitability. Marketplace lenders need to slow
their lending processes and improve sharing of credit
information, said Brian Weinstein, chief investment officer at
Blue Elephant.
Stacking was "one of the reasons why we think we saw credit
deteriorate last summer when we stopped our marketplace lending
program," Weinstein said.
Blue Elephant last month announced plans to resume buying
Prosper loans, in part because the company is charging higher
interest rates.
"SOFT" CREDIT CHECKS
In their haste to give applicants quick loan decisions -
sometimes within 24 hours - some marketplace lenders do not
conduct thorough credit checks, known as "hard inquiries,"
according to industry executives.
Such checks create an updated log of credit and loan
applications, and they can lower a borrower's credit score. Soft
inquiries don't require the borrower's consent and don't usually
show up on credit reports.
OnDeck said it runs only soft checks. LendingClub and
Prosper said they initially run soft checks but run hard checks
later in the process, just before funding loans.
Running hard checks only at the last minute, however, can
also leave other lenders in the dark, said Gilles Gade,
president and CEO of Cross River Bank, which invests in many
online lending platforms. At that point, the borrower may have
already obtained other loans, he said, because hard checks can
take about 30 days to show up on a credit report.
Another problem: Loans that never show up on credit reports
at all, because of uneven reporting by online lenders.
"Not all lenders in our industry report to bureaus," said
Leslie Payne, a spokeswoman for LendUp, which makes
high-interest installment loans. In a February blog post,
Experian, the credit bureau, said a "significant number" of
marketplace lenders do not report their loans.
Prosper, Avant and LendingClub told Reuters that they report
their loans to all three major credit bureaus at least monthly.
OnDeck said it reports to several leading commercial credit
bureaus, including Experian and PayNet.
Many lenders said they also pull data from other sources,
including paystubs, tax documents and accounting software for
businesses to size up a borrower's ability to pay.
LoanDepot said it has taken several steps to mitigate the
risks of stacking, including requiring months of bank statements
for its borrowers and building custom algorithms to flag
potential stacking activity.
WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS
Most online lenders focus on either business or consumer
lending. Those lending to small businesses may face greater risk
from stacking, in part because of a separate class of high-risk,
high-interest business lenders that actively promotes the
practice.
Merchant cash advance lenders make loans based mainly on a
business's expected revenue rather than its credit record or
existing debts. They often scour databases of business loans -
such as those by OnDeck or Kabbage - and use them as marketing
leads to find new borrowers, online lending executives and
investors said.
OnDeck has made efforts to educate customers to stay away
from lenders offering stacked loans, said Chief Operating
Officer James Hobson. It has also started monitoring borrowers
more frequently and joined the Small Business Finance Exchange,
an effort to share lending data to guard against stacking.
After OnDeck turned down the second application from Hanson,
the pizzeria owner, he turned to World Business Lenders, a small
business lender founded in 2011. He now pays 39 percent
interest.
Hanson would not detail his balance or his payments, but
said he put up his house as collateral. The company said
Hanson's latest loan reduced his payments from 44 percent of his
business's revenue to 12 percent by offering a longer term.
Some small business owners will keep borrowing as long as
lenders grant approvals, taking one loan after another, said
chief executive Doug Naidus. But at some point, he cautioned,
the principal needs to get paid back.
"The fifth stack pays the fourth stack, and the sixth stack
pays the fifth stack," Naidus said. "But when the music stops,
everybody's got to find a chair."
