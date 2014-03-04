By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, March 4 Verizon Communications
is in talks with content providers to deliver web-based TV
services to mobile platforms, chief executive Lowell McAdam,
said at an investor conference on Tuesday.
A day earlier, Dish Network Corp and Walt Disney Co
announced a landmark deal that will allow the No. 2
satellite TV provider to deliver Disney-owned network content
online, outside of a traditional TV subscription.
Verizon's goal "is to work with the content providers," said
McAdam at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference.
"I have personally had discussions with the CEOs of the
large content companies, and we would love to partner with them
to see how we can take FiOS contact mobilely across the
country." he said.
McAdam said the company could also look at providing a
service delivered over wireless airwaves and not just broadband.
According to PwC's annual entertainment and media forecast,
North American consumers will spend $6 billion in 2014 on
entertainment from services such as Netflix that are
offered over the top, meaning they are utilized over a network
but not offered by the network operator.
"I think you can actually get a virtuous cycle where
broadcast viewing goes up and over-the-top viewing goes up, if
you time this properly," McAdam said.
In January, Verizon acquired Intel Corp's OnCue
service for an undisclosed sum to accelerate its push into
next-generation video services, including integrating it with
Verizon's FiOS fiber-based Internet and TV service that has more
than 5 million video subscribers, about 5 percent of pay TV
households. The company said it was open to providing
over-the-top content to any device.
McAdam also stressed that Verizon expects Netflix to pay for
faster video delivery as part of a so-called interconnect deal,
in an arrangement similar to the one the video provider has made
with Comcast Corp.
"I have spoken live and via email with (Netflix CEO) Reed
Hastings, and I believe that we will get some sort of an
arrangement with them as well," said McAdam.