NEW YORK Nov 6 Options dealers looking to snag
the coming dividend payment on Apple Inc's shares sent
the iPhone maker's call volume to a record on Wednesday, but new
options market rules mean this may be their last chance for such
a strategy.
Large market makers have long used a dividend-linked options
trading strategy to make easy money by taking advantage of a
hole in the Options Clearing Corporation's rules on clearing
trades. New rules set to take effect later this month will close
that loophole.
Investors who own call options that are in the money - when
the option's strike price is below the price of the shares - can
turn those options into shares just before the quarterly
ex-dividend date for dividend-paying names. The ex-dividend date
is the day on which an investor must own shares in order to
collect that quarter's dividend.
Many investors don't do this, however, for various reasons.
That's where dealers step in - by buying and selling a large
number of call options of the same stock at the same strike
price on the day prior to the stock's ex-dividend date.
Because many retail traders don't elect to buy the
underlying stock, the dealers end up in a position to collect
dividends on shares they don't intend to hold for long.
"They basically end up making free money," Adam Perlaky,
chief strategist at New York-based broker New Albion Partners
LLC, said. "It's clearly a gaming of the system."
The prevalence of this activity is exemplified by recent
Apple trading volumes. With the company's ex-dividend date on
Thursday, on Wednesday more than 4.6 million Apple call options
traded, a one-day record.
Between August 2012 and now, four of the six most active
days for Apple call volume have been on the day before the
ex-dividend date, according to Trade Alert data.
At the end of the day when the OCC clears trades, owners of
the Apple call options could exercise their right to buy shares.
Traders who sold Apple call options may be assigned, or be
forced to sell the stock at the strike price.
So what's changing? The order in which trades are cleared,
which made this trade profitable - and risk-free.
Under the current practice, the OCC first clears those
trades in which the call owner gets to exercise his right to buy
Apple shares. That's when a large market maker would exercise
all its long call options and receive shares.
The OCC then clears trades in which Apple call options have
been sold. Those same market makers, who hold massive "short"
call positions, sell shares just acquired to settle those
positions as well.
Technically these actions should cancel each other out,
leaving the market maker with no shares. But in practice, some
investors don't convert the calls into shares.
Large market makers count on retail investors to not
exercise those options. That leaves them with a small percentage
of shares, and as shareholders of record they can collect those
dividends while incurring a minimal, and predictable, cost of
buying the stock.
The unexercised calls may account for about 5 to 10 percent
of total outstanding calls, but sometimes is as high as 25 to 30
percent, Trade Alert President Henry Schwartz said.
Under new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the
order in which the OCC clears trades for market makers is
reversed, rendering the strategy impractical.
The rule change follows Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association's December 2012 request to the OCC to review
dividend plays as they can open clearing members to massive
losses in the event of an operational error.
SIFMA had cited media reports from September that year that
said Bank of America Merrill Lynch had lost $10 million due to
an operational error in processing dividend trades.
The OCC will now first clear those transactions in which
traders sold call options, and must sell shares to settle these
positions. Following this, the OCC will clear trades in which
traders had bought calls.
Clearing the calls sold first forces market makers to buy
the shares at some point earlier in the day. This adds a level
of cost uncertainty in holding shares that market-makers in
options would not want to deal with, strategists said.
"The rule plugs a hole in the system and just makes
everything a little bit more transparent," said J.J. Kinahan,
chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp.
HIT TO TRADING VOLUMES
The greater transparency will come at the cost of a small
dip in overall options volume.
About 3.5 percent of the total equities options this year
was tied to this strategy, said Schwartz. Since the strategy is
implemented largely at floor-based exchanges such as the
Nasdaq-owned PHLX options exchange, the rule's impact on volumes
may be more pronounced there, analysts said.
Of the record 4.6 million Apple calls traded on Wednesday,
nearly 90 percent was on the PHLX exchange, according to Trade
Alert data. That exchange saw nearly 37 percent of overall
equity index volumes for all stocks on Wednesday; for 2014, it
sees 14 percent of options trading volume.
A spokesperson for the Nasdaq-owned PHLX options exchange
said the exchange did not expect a large impact as a result of
the changes.
Others said the additional clarity is a benefit to retail
traders.
"At a time when exchanges are trying to bring customers back
into the market and tell them that they should have confidence
in the exchanges, cleaning up this type of trade is something
that will benefit everybody," said Gary Katz, who runs the
International Securities Exchange and is a longtime critic of
this type of trading.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)