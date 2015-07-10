NEW YORK, July 10 With a slew of big banks reporting results next week, the key financial exchange traded fund has been drawing strong inflows, and trading in its options appears bullish.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which tracks the S&P 500 financials sector, is up 1 percent this year and touched a seven-year high of $25.31, on June 18. The shares have fallen as much as 5 percent since then.

Investors, however, have been pouring money into the fund, and for the seven days ending July 8, the ETF had its biggest weekly inflow since 2008, according to Lipper data.

While flows, which tend to strengthen when a security's price is already rising, can gyrate for different reasons, it is likely that the inflows stem from investors looking for a rebound, said Jason Goepfert, founder of Sundial Capital Research.

Seven of the fund's top ten holdings, including Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are expected to report results next week.

"Investors are expecting some better earnings out of the banks next week, compared to the broad S&P," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

Second quarter earnings for the financials sector are estimated to grow 14.9 percent, the best among the ten S&P sectors, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Traders in the options market also appear to be getting more optimistic.

Since June, the ETF's call options, usually used to place bullish bets, have drawn increased activity. For each put, there are 1.2 calls open, roughly the highest such ratio since April 2012, according to Trade Alert data.

"Most people are bullish on financials," said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

"The sentiment starts positively with the fact that U.S. bank balance sheets look pretty darned good right now," he said.

The top three blocks of open interest in the financial ETF, are in calls and account for a fifth of all open contracts. September calls at the $26 strike price are the biggest block with about 363,000 contracts open. The ETF's shares were up 1 percent at $24.60 on Friday.

A possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this year might also be on the minds of some investors, strategists said.

"If you are a believer that the Fed is going to start to normalize policy, financials are a category that should work," Orlando said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)