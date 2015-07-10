By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, July 10 With a slew of big banks
reporting results next week, the key financial exchange traded
fund has been drawing strong inflows, and trading in its options
appears bullish.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which tracks
the S&P 500 financials sector, is up 1 percent this year
and touched a seven-year high of $25.31, on June 18. The shares
have fallen as much as 5 percent since then.
Investors, however, have been pouring money into the fund,
and for the seven days ending July 8, the ETF had its biggest
weekly inflow since 2008, according to Lipper data.
While flows, which tend to strengthen when a security's
price is already rising, can gyrate for different reasons, it is
likely that the inflows stem from investors looking for a
rebound, said Jason Goepfert, founder of Sundial Capital
Research.
Seven of the fund's top ten holdings, including Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc, and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are expected to report results
next week.
"Investors are expecting some better earnings out of the
banks next week, compared to the broad S&P," said Phil Orlando,
chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New
York.
Second quarter earnings for the financials sector are
estimated to grow 14.9 percent, the best among the ten S&P
sectors, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Traders in the options market also appear to be getting more
optimistic.
Since June, the ETF's call options, usually used to place
bullish bets, have drawn increased activity. For each put, there
are 1.2 calls open, roughly the highest such ratio since April
2012, according to Trade Alert data.
"Most people are bullish on financials," said Peter
Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.
"The sentiment starts positively with the fact that U.S.
bank balance sheets look pretty darned good right now," he said.
The top three blocks of open interest in the financial ETF,
are in calls and account for a fifth of all open contracts.
September calls at the $26 strike price are the biggest block
with about 363,000 contracts open. The ETF's shares were up 1
percent at $24.60 on Friday.
A possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this
year might also be on the minds of some investors, strategists
said.
"If you are a believer that the Fed is going to start to
normalize policy, financials are a category that should work,"
Orlando said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)