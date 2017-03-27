NEW YORK, March 27 Several U.S. options
exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and The
New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against
CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange on Monday,
signaling problems processing trades.
A "self-help" alert is a notification issued by a trading
exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems
processing trades and orders are routed through alternate
venues.
The CBOE was facing connectivity issues, as of 9:10 a.m. ET
(1310 UTC), according to a system status update on the CBOE
website. The exchange did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The CBOE is the operator of the largest U.S. stock-options
market, and the CBOE Volatility Index and the S&P 500
Index options trade exclusively on the CBOE.
MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL options exchanges declared
"self-help" on the CBOE Options Exchange as of 09:38 a.m, ET
(1338 UTC). These were soon followed by Nasdaq-operated options
exchanges, including the NASDAQ Options Market and the PHLX.
NYSE Amex Options and NYSE Arca Options have suspended
routing to the CBOE, the NYSE said in a status message.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)