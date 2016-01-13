NEW YORK Jan 13 Players in the options market
have ridden the bearish slide in energy stocks for months, but
with oil dipping below $30 a barrel, bearish sentiment is
finally waning, if only a bit.
Less than two weeks into the year, the Energy Select Sector
SPDR Fund is already down 10 percent, but the options
market is painting a picture that is far less grim than six
months ago.
While open positions in the energy fund's options still
appear bearish - eight of the 10 largest blocks of open
contracts are in protective puts - sentiment is no longer quite
so tilted to the negative side.
For every open call contract, there are currently 1.19 open
puts, the lowest in 3-1/2 years, and a far cry from June 2014
when there were five puts open for each open call.
The rout in the price of oil has taken a heavy toll on
energy stocks and has dragged the energy sector fund down 47
percent over the last year and a half.
The XLE ETF, like many broad-sector ETFs, is frequently used
as a hedge against specific long positions, so the reduced
action in the options market may be an indication that investors
see reduced need for such a hedge.
Another options measure, skew - the difference in cost
between downside puts and upside calls - has also fallen,
pointing to a drop in demand for protective puts.
While the options are still pricing greater volatility in
the downside puts than in the upside calls, it is not to the
same extent as last year.
"Overall it reflects investors adjusting their exposures and
their need for protection," said Christopher Jacobson,
derivatives strategist at Susquehanna.
"The change could be because of a mix of reasons, including
investors who have reduced equity exposure no longer needing to
buy protective puts and speculators looking to upside calls as a
way to gain limited-risk exposure to a rebound," he said.
Susquehanna Financial Group is a market maker in the
securities of XLE.
But the action in the options market doesn't suggest
investors are getting bullish just yet. For example, sentiment
in Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. energy company by
market value, has grown more bearish.
Chesapeake Energy Corp and driller Helmerich & Payne
Inc have also seen a pick-up in bearish bets. By
contrast, activity in Chevron shows bearishness has
remained stagnant.
Brent oil prices fell on Wednesday and U.S. crude pared
gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 10
cents at $30.54.
Oddly, one place where traders seem to betting on gains is
in the options on the United States Oil Fund's, the most
popular ETF used for tracking the price of crude oil. Traders
have been aggressively betting on a rebound in oil for the last
three months, with little luck so far.
Open interest in USO calls overtook puts in October and
currently there are nearly two calls for each put, close to the
highest ever. Since October, the fund's shares have dropped
another 40 percent in sync with the slide in the price of crude
oil.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)