NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. options exchanges, including all three owned by Nasdaq OMX Group, said on Tuesday that they had problems receiving information from the main option data processor, but that the issue had been resolved.

The system problem was due to an issue with Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) data, a representative for Nasdaq market operations said.

OPRA is a computer system that sends information on price quotes and last trades that are executed on the exchanges and distributed to brokers and data vendors. OPRA is overseen by a committee made up of all of the exchanges, but is operated by Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE unit.

NYSE declined to comment on the issue. A glitch in the system last September led to a market-wide halt in options trading. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)