NEW YORK, July 23 With oil prices below $50 a barrel again for the first time in three months, action in the options market suggests traders think the declines may be waning.

U.S. crude oil futures have dropped about 19 percent in July, partly on concerns of a glut in global oil supply. On Thursday, they touched a three-month low of $48.28. In March, oil fell to a six-year low.

United States Oil Fund, the most popular oil exchange traded fund, which gives exposure to oil using near-month futures, has dropped sharply, but traders using options in the fund are displaying much less pessimism than in the past. USO closed down 1.2 percent to $16.14 on Thursday.

Open interest in the puts, usually used to place bets on the fund's shares dropping, has halved to 954,000 contracts.

In June, for the first time since February 2013, the number of open call contracts outnumbered the number of open puts, according to Trade Alert data. Currently calls continue to outnumber puts.

Overall, the amount of volatility in oil prices has subsided when compared with the late 2014/early 2015 selloff, and that might explain the lower demand for hedging, said Andrew Parry, head of equities at Hermes Investment Management.

Between October and March, shares of the oil fund plummeted more than 50 percent to an all-time low of $15.61 on March 18, before starting a wobbly recovery.

"A lot of savvy investors were hedging at the right time, and caught a lot of the move lower," said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Some of the hedging demand, which had come from investors with energy exposure in equities and credit, may have dropped due to investors pulling back from these areas, Cecchini said.

Between mid-April and now, there were net outflows of $450 million from the fund, according to ETF.com data.

Now, investors might still be bearish but may be placing lesser probability on further declines given how much oil prices have already fallen, Cecchini said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)