By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, July 28
NEW YORK, July 28 The big selloffs in shares of
social media companies last quarter following weak results seem
to be brushed under the carpet this earnings season as investors
focus instead on the success of Facebook Inc.
Investors in the options market are betting on more gains
for the stock after it reports results Wednesday.
Facebook escaped the rout in social media stocks after last
quarter's results. The shares are up about 20 percent this year.
The stock and a handful of other winners account for the bulk of
S&P 500 gains this year.
The rapid ascent has made Facebook one of the ten largest
S&P companies in terms of market capitalization, with the stock
now worth more than $260 billion - surpassing decades-old
companies like Wal-Mart Stores and Procter & Gamble
.
Earnings seasons are typically choppy for stocks and even
more so for social media companies due to their high valuations
and ongoing concern, in some cases, about their business models.
Last quarter, investors spooked by disappointing results
sent shares of Twitter, LinkedIn and Yelp
down by more than 20 percent the week they reported
results.
"These stocks are some of the most expensive stocks in the
market," said Stephen Massocca, managing director with Wedbush
Equity Management in San Francisco.
"If numbers are disappointing and either growth or
profitability looks out of reach, it's very easy to see why
investors would get out in a hurry," he said.
The bullishness in Facebook's recent options trading makes
it unique in the sector.
Analysts expect robust mobile pricing and strength in video
ads to help the company post strong results when it reports
after the close of trading on Wednesday.
Strong viewership numbers for YouTube, which helped drive
Google Inc's stellar second-quarter results, bodes
well for video on Facebook's own platform.
In July, open interest in Facebook's call options, usually
used for bets the stock will rise, increased by 24 percent,
twice as much as the increase in puts, which are usually bets on
a decline. Currently, for every put option there are nearly two
calls open, the highest this ratio has ever been, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
"The recent decline in Facebook's put/call open interest
ratio to an all-time low implies long positioning ahead of
earnings," said Jim Strugger, a derivatives strategist at MKM
Partners.
In contrast, trading in the options of Twitter, LinkedIn
and Yelp Inc suggest high risk of volatile
moves in the shares but give little clue to their direction.
Twitter and Yelp are expected to report results on Tuesday
afternoon, and LinkedIn's results are scheduled for Thursday.
So far, there is little to suggest traders are preparing for
the kind of selloff seen in social media names last quarter,
said Anshul Agarwal, equity derivative strategist at Bay Crest
Partners in New York.
"For LinkedIn, Yelp, and Twitter, we haven't witnessed
particularly bearish options flow," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)