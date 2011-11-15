* Jefferson County now largest US muni bankruptcy

* Orange County filing now "old history"-investor

* Pensions loom for strapped municipalities

By Jim Christie

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 It took 17 years, but Orange County, California has finally been deposed as title holder for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Jefferson County, Alabama, once a top industrial hub in the U.S. deep South, got caught off-guard by rising rates tied to a wildly expensive sewer project -- the county has $4.5 billion in outstanding debt, $3.14 billion of it tied to the sewer project -- and last week declared bankruptcy, earning an instant stigma in the U.S. municipal debt market.

California's third most populous county famously filed for bankruptcy in December 1994 after rising interest rates savaged investment bets by its treasurer, leaving the county with a loss of $1.7 billion in an investment pool. That put the county at risk of a $1 billion default the next year.

For years, nothing could touch the size of that debacle. And for John Moorlach, an Orange County supervisor who took over as the county's treasurer in 1995, the key lesson is this: move as fast as possible to get out from under bankruptcy.

For Orange County's officials, emerging from bankruptcy was a "top priority," Moorlach said. "It was a rather consuming, 24-7 kind of operation."

The county, with its bond rating downgraded to D by Standard & Poor's in 1995, remained the poster child for years for disastrous financing decisions. Moorlach noted that even the perception that a municipality could declare bankruptcy is hard to shake: "New York city back in '75 didn't even file for bankruptcy. They just talked about it -- and we're still talking about it."

However, Orange County managed to receive solid demand when it offered -- at a premium compared to similar California offerings -- $295 million in insured recovery bonds in its return to the municipal debt market in 1995.

The next year the county issued more than $1 billion in debt in bankruptcy-related debt.

Orange County would go on to emerge from bankruptcy within 18 months and its debt service currently accounts for about 6 percent of its budget. Today, the county is regarded as a solid credit, said Bud Byrnes, chief executive officer at Encino, California-based RH Investment Corp.

Municipal bond traders and investors now see Orange County's bankruptcy as "old history," Byrnes added.

"They have rehabilitated themselves," he said.

By contrast, Vallejo, a blue-collar city between San Francisco and the state capital of Sacramento, earlier this month emerged from bankruptcy after being bogged down for three years.

The town's leaders opted for bankruptcy after failing to rein in compensation expenses for city employees while its revenue was on the slide.

More U.S. towns and cities may face the same kind of problems

Perhaps the most prominent is Detroit, which is projected to run out of cash in early 2012.

Pension expenses in particular looms large for local governments, said Steven Fates, director of research at the Davenport Institute at Pepperdine University's School of Public Policy.

"They're sucking up the money like crazy. That's where the rubber is going to meet the road, both politically and financially," Frates said.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)