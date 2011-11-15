* Jefferson County now largest US muni bankruptcy
* Orange County filing now "old history"-investor
* Pensions loom for strapped municipalities
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 It took 17 years, but
Orange County, California has finally been deposed as title
holder for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Jefferson County, Alabama, once a top industrial hub in the
U.S. deep South, got caught off-guard by rising rates tied to a
wildly expensive sewer project -- the county has $4.5 billion
in outstanding debt, $3.14 billion of it tied to the sewer
project -- and last week declared bankruptcy, earning an
instant stigma in the U.S. municipal debt market.
California's third most populous county famously filed for
bankruptcy in December 1994 after rising interest rates savaged
investment bets by its treasurer, leaving the county with a
loss of $1.7 billion in an investment pool. That put the county
at risk of a $1 billion default the next year.
For years, nothing could touch the size of that debacle.
And for John Moorlach, an Orange County supervisor who took
over as the county's treasurer in 1995, the key lesson is this:
move as fast as possible to get out from under bankruptcy.
For Orange County's officials, emerging from bankruptcy was
a "top priority," Moorlach said. "It was a rather consuming,
24-7 kind of operation."
The county, with its bond rating downgraded to D by
Standard & Poor's in 1995, remained the poster child for years
for disastrous financing decisions. Moorlach noted that even
the perception that a municipality could declare bankruptcy is
hard to shake: "New York city back in '75 didn't even file for
bankruptcy. They just talked about it -- and we're still
talking about it."
However, Orange County managed to receive solid demand when
it offered -- at a premium compared to similar California
offerings -- $295 million in insured recovery bonds in its
return to the municipal debt market in 1995.
The next year the county issued more than $1 billion in
debt in bankruptcy-related debt.
Orange County would go on to emerge from bankruptcy within
18 months and its debt service currently accounts for about 6
percent of its budget. Today, the county is regarded as a solid
credit, said Bud Byrnes, chief executive officer at Encino,
California-based RH Investment Corp.
Municipal bond traders and investors now see Orange
County's bankruptcy as "old history," Byrnes added.
"They have rehabilitated themselves," he said.
By contrast, Vallejo, a blue-collar city between San
Francisco and the state capital of Sacramento, earlier this
month emerged from bankruptcy after being bogged down for three
years.
The town's leaders opted for bankruptcy after failing to
rein in compensation expenses for city employees while its
revenue was on the slide.
More U.S. towns and cities may face the same kind of
problems
Perhaps the most prominent is Detroit, which is projected
to run out of cash in early 2012.
Pension expenses in particular looms large for local
governments, said Steven Fates, director of research at the
Davenport Institute at Pepperdine University's School of Public
Policy.
"They're sucking up the money like crazy. That's where the
rubber is going to meet the road, both politically and
financially," Frates said.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)