By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif. April 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. April 2 SeaWorld executives
urged California lawmakers on Wednesday not to pass a bill
banning live performances and captive breeding of killer whales,
a move that would force the company's San Diego marine theme
park to end its popular "Shamu" shows.
Executives met with lawmakers and aides in private meetings
over two days, and it was the first time in years that SeaWorld
hired an outside lobbyist to advance its interests.
Many consumers are re-thinking the company's use of marine
mammal parks in the wake of last year's film "Blackfish," which
dealt with the treatment of killer whales at SeaWorld parks and
the death of a trainer in 2010.
"This film was a piece of propaganda and an attempt to
exploit a tragic incident," John Reilly, president of SeaWorld's
flagship San Diego park, told lawmakers and legislative aides
attending a briefing in the state capital on Wednesday.
Led by Scott Wetch, an influential lobbyist who is best
known for his work on behalf of labor unions, Reilly and other
top SeaWorld officials pressed their case that the parks bring
millions in revenues to the San Diego area annually.
SeaWorld also runs an extensive animal rescue program and
funds considerable research into marine biology, Reilly said.
Introduced by Santa Monica assembly member Richard Bloom
after he saw the film "Blackfish," the bill would ban orca shows
in SeaWorld's California park, though it would not affect
similar programs at parks in other states.
It would also ban the breeding of orcas in the state, and
require the release of any of the animals capable of surviving
in the wild. The remaining animals would be held in so-called
sea-pens in the ocean.
"Orcas are inherently unsuited to being held in captivity,
due to their intelligence, sociality, and size," said Naomi
Rose, a scientist with the Animal Welfare Institute, a sponsor
of the bill.
Christopher Dold, who heads Sea World's veterinary services,
said "Blackfish" and the bill's supporters mischaracterized the
company's treatment of the animals.
For instance, the leaps and slides performed by the orcas in
the company's shows were natural movements that they would be
making in the wild, Dold said. In captivity, he said, they need
the exercise that the shows provide.
But Sean MacNeil, a spokesman for Bloom, dismissed the
company's arguments.
"SeaWorld says this is the kind of thing that killer whales
would do in the wild," MacNeil said. "I don't know of any orca
in the wild who jumps through rings of fire and does tricks for
humans to get fish - that's just goofy."
It is not yet clear whether the lobbying trip will sway
members of the assembly's Water, Parks and Wildlife committee,
who are scheduled to vote on the bill next week.
A spokesman for Bloom said he is not sure whether the
committee will support the measure, saying that members are
still learning about it.
One powerful local politician, assemblywoman Toni Atkins,
whose San Diego district includes SeaWorld, has said only that
she will study it. Atkins, a pragmatic but socially liberal
Democrat, is the incoming speaker of the assembly, and if she
does not throw her support behind the bill, it may never reach
the assembly floor.
Last month, she spoke at a celebration of Sea World's 50th
anniversary, and presented the company with a resolution
honoring the occasion from the state assembly.
