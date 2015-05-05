May 5 A recent decision by the Oregon Supreme
Court overturning cuts to public pensions is a "credit negative"
that will hurt the budgets of both the state and its cities,
Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday.
Last month, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that reductions
in cost-of-living-adjustments for retirees and current employees
passed in 2013 were unconstitutional.
Moody's said the ruling wiped out roughly $5 billion in
pension savings and eliminated ongoing savings already
incorporated into state and local budgets, including $131
million, or about 1 percent, of Oregon's current state budget.
The ruling will also increase pension contribution rates,
Moody's said. The state will have to raise employer
contributions to 17.1 percent of payroll from roughly 10.6
percent, starting in 2017, while local governments' contribution
will rise to an average of 16 percent from 11 percent.
"Many of Oregon's local governments have outsized pension
burdens," Moody's said.
The ratings agency said its "credit negative" declaration
does not connote a rating or outlook change, but rather
indicates a distinct event among many credit factors affecting
the debt issuer.
