By Teresa Carson
| PORTLAND, Oregon
PORTLAND, Oregon May 9 Emergency officials were
investigating two envelopes containing white powder and marked
"anthrax" found in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, one at a
downtown Hilton hotel and the other at an airport.
Preliminary tests on the envelope from the Portland
International Airport found nothing dangerous, according to fire
department spokesman Paul Corah. Airport offices were evacuated,
but operations at the airport were not disrupted, he said.
Results of tests on the envelope found at the Hilton are
expected later Wednesday evening. Offices at the Hilton were
evacuated, but not the hotel.
Earlier in the week, a similar envelope was found in offices
of Portland's Lloyd Center shopping mall. That envelope was
found to contain benign material. Corah said he did not know if
the incidents were related.
He said he did not know if the letters were sent through
the U.S. Mail.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the
incidents, spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele, FBI said.
Last month, a Vancouver, Washington, nurse pleaded not
guilty to charges that he sent more than 100 threatening letters
containing a benign substance to members of Congress and the
news media in February.
That incident set off the largest postal security scare in
the U.S. capital since deadly anthrax-laced letters were
discovered by several news organizations and U.S. Senate offices
in 2001. Five people were killed and 17 sickened by those
letters.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Philip Barbara)