(Second letter proved harmless)
By Teresa Carson
PORTLAND, Oregon May 9 Federal officials are
investigating two envelopes containing a harmless white powder
and marked "anthrax" found on Wednesday at a downtown Portland,
Oregon, Hilton hotel and at an airport.
Preliminary tests on the envelopes found at the Portland
International Airport and the Hilton determined the powder was
harmless, according to fire department spokesman Paul Corah.
Airport and hotel offices were evacuated, but flight operations
at the airport were not disrupted and the hotel was not
evacuated, he said.
"There were letters inside both envelopes," Corah said. "The
FBI is evaluating them." He did not know what was written in the
letters.
Earlier in the week, a similar envelope was found in offices
of Portland's Lloyd Center shopping mall. The material in the
envelope was harmless. Corah said he did not know if the
incidents were related.
He said he did not know if the letters were sent through
the U.S. Mail.
Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele
confirmed that the agency is looking into the incidents.
Last month, a Vancouver, Washington, suspect pleaded not
guilty to charges that he sent more than 100 threatening letters
containing a harmless substance to members of Congress and the
news media in February.
That incident set off the largest postal security scare in
the U.S. capital since deadly anthrax-laced letters were
discovered by several news organizations and U.S. Senate offices
in 2001. Five people were killed and 17 sickened by those
letters.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Philip Barbara)