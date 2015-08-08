By Courtney Sherwood
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Aug 7 Two American Indian tribes
asked the U.S. government to increase flows from dams to prevent
the spread of a deadly fish disease that flourishes in warm
water as trout and salmon suffer along the drought-parched West
Coast.
Starting in about three weeks, a fall run of some 120,000
Chinook salmon is expected to swim up the Klamath River, which
runs along the Oregon-California border, to their spawning beds,
according to the Hoopa Valley Tribe and Yurok Tribe.
This week, both tribes asked the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
to increase flows from upstream dams, saying that doing so will
give the fish a deeper, cooler channel to navigate at a crucial
time in their migratory life cycle.
A spokeswoman for the agency said it could decide whether to
boost stream flows within the next couple of weeks after
weighing the advice of scientists.
Ichthyophthirius multifiliis, or "ich," was last measured in
large quantities in the Klamath during a 2002 drought, when it
may have killed many as 70,000 Chinook salmon and steelhead
trout, said Michael Belchick, a biologist for the Yurok Tribe.
Spring runs of fish have fled warm upstream Klamath waters
and gathered in cooler spring-fed creeks downstream, where ich
has been proliferating.
"They sit in close proximity and pass ich from fish to
fish," Belchick said, adding he worries fish could die off in
similar numbers to the deaths of 2002. "What we're seeing could
be catastrophic."
The native salmon and trout of the U.S. Northwest have been
suffering under excessive heat and drought conditions, prompting
officials to restrict fishing and to truck hatchery salmon more
than a hundred miles (160 km) north to another facility.
In Washington state, some 5,400 rainbow trout at a fish
hatchery north of Seattle died in the heat, the Bellingham
Herald newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the state's
Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Last month, Washington officials reported that more than a
dozen state-operated fish hatcheries were experiencing low water
levels or high water temperatures as a result of drought
conditions.
The agency said it had lost about 1.5 million juvenile fish
in 2015 and was using re-circulation pumps and aerators to
reduce the effects of warm water temperatures at hatcheries.
It also said it was providing medicated feed to fish to
combat fungal and bacterial infections triggered by heightened
water temperatures.
(Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by
Eric Walsh)