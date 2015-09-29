By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 29
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 29 An American fugitive
sought on kidnapping and rape charges for nearly 25 years was
back in the United States on Tuesday, being held in a Los
Angeles County jail awaiting extradition to Oregon after being
arrested in Mexico, authorities said.
Paul Jackson was arrested on Monday morning in Guadalajara
by Mexican immigration authorities, the U.S. Marshals Oregon
Fugitive Task Force said in a statement.
"He is now back in the U.S.," said U.S. Marshals spokesman
Eric Wahlstrom. "We got him out last night."
Jackson and his half-brother, Vance Roberts, were indicted
in Oregon in 1990 on charges stemming from the rape, kidnapping
and torture of two women near Portland. They jumped bail in 1991
and disappeared.
Now, Oregon and California officials are working to bring
Jackson, 45, to Oregon to face charges, Wahlstrom said. It was
not immediately clear how long extradition would take, officials
said.
He is being held in the Los Angeles County jail without
bail, according to local sheriff's department records.
In one case, a young woman escaped a home in Hillsboro, a
suburb of Portland, after being chained up, sexually abused and
raped, the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.
Authorities named Jackson and Roberts as suspects, but the
brothers fled until 2006 when Roberts turned himself in,
according to U.S. Marshals. He was convicted and sentenced to
108 years in prison.
Police said a tip came in about Jackson after CNN aired an
episode about him on John Walsh's "The Hunt" in July.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Eric Walsh)