May 20 Voters in a small Oregon county were
considering on Tuesday a controversial measure that would ban
cultivation of genetically engineered crops within their
boundaries.
The measure in Jackson County in southern Oregon, has drawn
national attention and more than $1 million in campaign funding
to the community, which has only 117,650 registered voters.
"It is drawing a lot of attention," said Jackson County
Clerk Chris Walker. "There is so much buzz about it."
The ban is supported by a coalition of more than 180 farmers
and community members, who have been pushing for the vote on the
issue for more than two years.
Supporters say the area's organic and conventional crops are
in danger of contamination by genetically engineered crops,
which typically are altered to withstand pesticides or resist
insect damage. They also fear widespread use of pesticides
associated with the crops.
"There is overwhelming support. We expect it to pass," said
Chris Hardy, a local grower of beets and swiss chard who helped
start the initiative. "We are either going to choose the
chemical corporations for agriculture or we are going to choose
our family farms."
The ordinance in Jackson County, Oregon requires people to
"harvest, destroy or remove all genetically engineered plants"
within 12 months of the enactment of the ordinance.
A similar measure is being voted on Tuesday in neighboring
Josephine County. But that measure, if passed, is expected to be
challenged because it is not exempted from a 2013 law passed by
the Oregon legislature that prohibits such GMO bans. Jackson
County's effort was under way before that law and is exempted
from it.
Last year, an experimental, unapproved biotech wheat strain
developed by Monsanto Co. was discovered contaminating a
farm field in the state. Exports of wheat where temporarily
disrupted because foreign buyers feared contamination of
supplies.
Opponents of the ban say it will be costly for the county to
try to enforce a ban on GMOs, and campaign materials urging a
vote against the ban say that "to maintain a healthy and safe
food supply and thriving agriculture economy, it's important for
Jackson County to embrace all forms of farming and ranching."
Jackson County, Oregon would not be the first to try to ban
GMOs. In 2004, Mendocino County, California, became the first
jurisdiction in the United States to outlaw the production of
genetically modified crops.
The vote in Jackson County comes as a larger movement is
under way in many U.S. states to seek mandatory labeling of
foods made with genetically engineered crops.
Consumer groups, scientists and lawmakers supporting
mandatory labeling say there are concerns about the safety and
environmental impacts of genetically engineered crops, and
labels would help consumers distinguish products containing GMOs
so they can avoid them if they wish.
Vermont earlier this month became the first state to mandate
GMO labeling.
Monsanto and other developers of genetically engineered
crops say their products are safe and that mandatory labels will
confuse consumers and increase costs of food production.
