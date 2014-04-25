By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., April 25 Oregon, whose health
insurance network has been dogged by technical glitches that
have prevented even a single subscriber from enrolling online,
will move its state health exchange to the federal system,
officials said on Friday.
A state that fully embraced the Affordable Care Act, Oregon
endured one of the rockiest rollouts of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, requiring tens of thousands of applicants to
use paper forms since launching on Oct. 1.
Managers of the state exchange, Cover Oregon, determined it
would cost about $78 million to fix the beleaguered exchange,
well above the projected cost of switching over to the federal
system.
On Friday, the Cover Oregon Board of Directors voted
unanimously to accept a recommendation by a technology advisory
group to shift the private insurance side of the program to the
federal exchange. The Medicaid portion will move to the Oregon
Health Plan.
"I don't know that anybody sitting in the room was excited
about the proposal that's getting put forth, but at least my
impression felt like it was the best option that we had in front
of us for those constraints," Cover Oregon Board of Directors
Chairwoman Liz Baxter said.
For Medicaid consumers, the transition should appear
seamless, officials said. But it was unclear how the shift to
the federal exchange for private insurance would play out.
"We know what we have. We need to speak with the folks in
Washington and find out how we could do that," Cover Oregon
spokesman Alex Pettit said.
The transition could mean some Cover Oregon employees lose
their jobs, said Clyde Hamstreet, Cover Oregon interim executive
director. Cover Oregon has 190 full time and 270 temporary
employees.
Officials did not rule out the possibility of one day
returning to a state based exchange.
Several Cover Oregon officials, including two past directors
of the program, have resigned in recent months amid an
independent investigation that found mismanagement of the system
and a failure to report problems from the beginning.
Oregon is not alone. Officials in Maryland and Massachusetts
also considered shifting their state-run exchanges to the
federal network after experiencing technical problems.
Maryland ultimately kept its exchange intact using special
technology developed by Connecticut to manage the system, at a
cost of about $45 million, Pettit said.
