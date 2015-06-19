By Courtney Sherwood
| PORTLAND, Ore., June 19
Chinook salmon have been found dead in Oregon rivers over the
past week, in a sign that abnormally high water temperatures are
taking a toll on the threatened species, wildlife officials said
on Friday.
Low snowpack linked to a historic drought has prevented
icy-cold runoff from entering rivers as normal this year,
according to federal hydrologists.
Temperatures in the Willamette River, a tributary of the
Columbia River, have risen from 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21
Celsius) to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius) over the past
week, about 12 degrees F (6.5 Celsius) higher than it was the
year prior, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman
Rick Swart said.
"Anything above 70 degrees, the fish are really stressed,"
Swart said.
Overall, Swart said it would take several more years of warm
rivers to create a significant long-term setback for Chinook
salmon populations, which have been returning to the Willamette
River at levels not seen for decades.
As of June 14, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
officials had counted more than 51,000 Chinook passing through a
fish-counting station on the river, far above the 50-year
average of 41,000.
A majority of the fish found dead so far also were hatchery
raised, rather than the wild fish designated as "threatened"
under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, Swart said. He added that
a biologist's spot-check showed at least 11 wild Chinook had
died on the Clackamas in recent days.
While spring Chinook typically die in the fall after
spawning and it is not unusual for some to die every spring and
summer, pre-spawning deaths this year are both more numerous and
earlier in the season than is typical, Swart said.
To cope with the conditions, some salmon have pushed into
tributaries of the Willamette, where temperatures, while higher
than normal, are below the 70 degree threshold (21 Celsius), he
said.
Some 50 fish that attempted to make the journey from the
Willamette to the Clackamas were found dead this week in that
tributary.
Warm waters could ultimately also challenge fish hatcheries,
but at present these government-overseen breeders do not expect
an impact this year, he said.
(Reporting by Courtney Sherwood; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and
Sandra Maler)