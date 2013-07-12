By Ian Simpson
| OXFORD, Md., July 12
OXFORD, Md., July 12 The Chesapeake was once so
full of oysters that Native Americans called it "great shellfish
bay." No more.
A combination of overfishing, disease, pollution, silting
and runoff has devastated oyster numbers in North America's
biggest estuary. Harvests are at about 1 percent of the records
set in the 1880s, when 20 million bushels were pulled from the
bay.
Now federal and state agencies are trying to reverse the
trend with a $30-million dollar oyster restoration experiment
aimed at improving water quality, restoring habitat and
stabilizing shorelines in the 3,200-square-mile (8,300-square
km) estuary.
Two billion pinpoint-sized baby oysters are at the heart of
the effort to restore the bay's oysters, one inlet at a time.
The first testing ground: a narrow tributary of the Choptank
River called Harris Creek, targeted as part of a 2009 executive
order by President Barack Obama to protect the Chesapeake and
its watershed.
Experts say it could take years before they know whether the
creek's oysters can sustain themselves there.
"You want to get the snowball rolling downhill so that it
can keep going by itself," said Mike Naylor, assistant director
of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' shellfish
division. "It's going to be a really long time before we can say
it worked, it's done."
If successful, the project could inspire similar efforts
elsewhere. According to a 2011 Nature Conservancy Report, 85
percent of oyster reefs-which provide habitat for sea life and
feeding grounds for migratory birds--have been lost around the
world.
Oysters also help maintain water quality by filtering water.
An adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, and
when numbers were at their peak oysters could strain the entire
Chesapeake Bay in three days. Now, it takes a year.
The new project calls for the dumping of hundreds of
thousands of tons of granite and old oyster shells on about 370
acres (150 hectares) of the estuary bottom. The substrate then
acts as a resting place for shells seeded with the speck-sized
infant oysters called spat.
Hundreds of bushels of seeded shells at a time have been
loaded onto the Robert Lee, a converted oyster boat, since the
spring. The shells and their spat of native Eastern oysters are
sprayed overboard into Harris Creek using a high-pressure hose
attached to a boom.
SHELL GAME
So far, the shortage of oyster shells has proved the biggest
impediment. Demand has skyrocketed with the expansion of
aquaculture and the price of shells has gone from 50 cents to $2
a bushel, Naylor said.
Seeding the tributary is about half completed, according to
a spokeswoman for the Oyster Recovery Partnership.
Harris Creek and other tributaries were declared off-limits
to oyster fishing in 2010. The move angered commercial
fishermen, who say their objections to the Harris Creek project
were ignored.
Russell Dize, vice president of the Maryland Watermen's
Association, said granite dumped on the bottom had hurt crabbing
since it damaged fishermen's gear. The seeded oysters could have
easily been deposited on existing beds in the inlet, he said.
"We've lost the creek for oysters. They took that away. Now
they've screwed it up for crabbing. It just makes it harder to
make a living," said Dize, who lives on Tilghman Island
bordering Harris Creek.
The Harris Creek restoration is being overseen by the Army
Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration and Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.
Steven Allen, senior manager for aquatic restoration at the
Oyster Recovery Partnership, a non-profit group helping on the
project, said previous oyster efforts in the bay had been
scattershot, with mixed results.
"This is the first actual project focused on tributary-wide
restoration," he said.
The project is expected to be completed by early next year.
After that, the wait to measure its success will begin.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Arlene Getz and Andrew
Hay)