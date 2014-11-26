(Corrects date in dateline and spelling of Terry McGuire's name
from Maguire in 10th paragraph)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is proposing more stringent air quality
standards for ground-level ozone, the main culprit in smog, the
agency's chief said on Wednesday.
Under deadline to release its proposal by Monday, the agency
said it will seek a National Ambient Air Quality Standard
between 65 and 70 parts per billion concentration of ozone, and
take comment on standards within a 60-75 ppb range, EPA
administrator Gina McCarthy said.
Current standards, set under then-President George W. Bush
in 2008, are set at 75 ppb.
The EPA must finalize the rule by October 2015.
The standards would "clean up our air, improve access to
crucial air quality information, and protect those most at-risk
-- our children, our elderly, and people already suffering from
lung diseases like asthma," McCarthy wrote in an editorial.
The proposal, which will apply not only to power plants but
to cars and oil and gas facilities, is expected to face
opposition from industry groups.
The tougher standards would be closer to the proposal
drafted in 2011 by former EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson, which
was withdrawn by President Barack Obama before its release
because of cost concerns amid the nation's economic recovery.
Although Obama had directed the EPA to come up with a new
proposal, the agency did not take action, prompting the American
Lung Association and green groups Earthjustice, the Sierra Club,
the Environmental Defense Fund and the Natural Resources Defense
Council to sue and get a court-ordered deadline.
Health and environment groups say the new standards can
lower the risk of early deaths, asthma and other respiratory
illnesses from the pollutant.
"President Obama is not up for re-election. This should be a
centerpiece of his environmental legacy," said Terry McGuire,
the Sierra Club's Washington representative on smog pollution.
He said the coalition of green and health groups had been
pressing for a standard of 60 ppb, but added he could support
the 60-70 ppb range recommended by EPA scientists.
For months, industry groups had been preparing for the
release of a standard as low as 60 ppb, estimating a price tag
of $270 billion a year, according to the National Association of
Manufacturers.
Howard Feldman, regulatory affairs director at the American
Petroleum Institute, said air quality would still improve
without regulatory change and attaining EPA's proposed standards
would be "extremely difficult" for most of the country.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Susan Heavey)