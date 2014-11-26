(Adds comments from Republicans)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The Obama administration on
Wednesday proposed stricter curbs on ground-level ozone, a
pollutant linked to several serious health conditions, in a move
industry groups and congressional Republicans said would place a
heavy burden on the U.S. economy.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set
National Ambient Air Quality Standard between 65 and 70 parts
per billion concentration of ozone and consider public comments
on standards within a 60 to 75 ppb range.
The EPA must finalize the rule by October. It will replace
the current standard of 75 ppb set in 2008.
The proposed rule would lower ozone-forming emissions from
power plants and car exhaust pipes, leading to slightly cleaner
air.
"Bringing ozone pollution standards in line with the latest
science will clean up our air, improve access to crucial air
quality information and protect those most at risk," said EPA
Administrator Gina McCarthy. "It empowers the American people
with updated air quality information to protect our loved ones."
Health advocates and environmentalists hailed the plan as a
way to cut down on asthma, heart disease and other respiratory
illnesses.
"EPA's proposal to strengthen the standard is a vital step
forward in the fight to protect all Americans from the dangers
of breathing ozone pollution," said American Lung Association
President Harold Wimmer.
The tougher standards would be closer to the EPA's 2011
proposal, which President Barack Obama unexpectedly withdrew
because of cost concerns while the nation was recovering from a
recession.
Obama directed the EPA to craft a new proposal. When it
failed to act, groups including the American Lung Association,
the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund sued for a
court-ordered deadline.
Industry groups had braced for a standard as low as 60 ppb
and estimated annual costs of $270 billion at that level,
according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
"This new standard comes at the same time dozens of other
new EPA regulations are being imposed that collectively place
increased costs, burdens and delays on manufacturers, threaten
our international competitiveness and make it nearly impossible
to grow jobs," said association President Jay Timmons.
Several Republicans who will lead both houses of Congress in
January echoed that message, calling the proposal everything
from a "gut punch to the middle class" to "another effort to
move jobs overseas."
"The new Congress will review the rule and take appropriate
action," said soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But McCarthy said the economic cost of inaction was great
because of health problems that cause people to miss work or
school.
Benefits could add up to $38 billion to the U.S. economy by
2025 if the standard is set at 65 ppb, versus a projected $15
billion cost of compliance, she said.
In making the rule, EPA scientists reviewed more than 1,000
studies published since the last standards were set.
Terry McGuire, the Sierra Club's Washington representative
on smog pollution, said Obama, who is not up for re-election,
was now freer to act aggressively and should push the limit down
as far as 60 ppb.
"This should be a centerpiece of his environmental legacy,"
McGuire said.
Under the proposal, U.S. states would have from 2020 to 2037
to implement the new standards, based on their current pollution
levels. The EPA also cited flexibility to allow for "unique"
situations, such as the varied environment of California.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Ros Krasny, Peter Cooney and Lisa Von Ahn)