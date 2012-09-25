Sept 24 The credit rating on $18.2 billion of
consolidated debt issued by the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey was cut one notch to Aa3 on Monday by Moody's
Investors Service, which cited an extra $17 billion of capital
needs that have been identified.
Port Authority officials said last week they were
re-prioritizing planned projects in light of the extra capital
that consultants said will be needed on top of an existing $26.9
billion 10-year capital plan.
The credit agency gave the debt a stable outlook.
The Port Authority runs the metropolitan area's airports,
along with some of the most important bridges and tunnels, the
ports and the PATH commuter station. The authority also is
leading the rebuilding of the World Trade Center at Ground Zero.
Saying the Port Authority's fiscal health remains strong,
Lisa MacSpadden, a spokeswoman, said it "is committed to
continuing its extensive reform initiatives to cut costs, find
additional sources of non-toll revenue, and move forward with
its core mission of building and maintaining the region's
extensive transportation network."
Other risks Moody's identified included a $2 billion
increase in financing needs through 2016, mainly for the World
Trade Center site, and the possibility that planned toll and
fare hikes over the next few years will reduce the number of
motorists and passengers that use its systems.
Even higher fare and toll hikes might be required.
Referring to the additional $17 billion of capital
improvements that are needed, Moody's said: "These projects
could require higher toll and fare increases or other
revenue-raising initiatives that may not be sustainable."
The Moody's report piggybacks on the Port Authority's
release last week of consultants' reports that highlighted the
inadequacy of the current capital plan and recommended
reorganizing the authority's management. In February, a
consultant's report slammed the agency as "dysfunctional."
The Wall Street credit agency also said the way the
governors of New York and New Jersey shared control of the Port
Authority left it vulnerable to "political interference that can
result in delays, revenue diversions for non-system assets, and
added cost for major capital projects."
Last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie reduced planned toll and fare hikes, and
ordered the authority to hire consultants to analyze its
operations and capital plan - and find cost savings.
The structure of the Port Authority's debt pushes potential
difficulties it could have repaying it - if the economy weakens
or fuel prices rise - into the future.
Referring to the authority's $2 billion taxable bond sale
last week, Moody's said:
"The increasingly back-loaded amortization of debt with
this issue, while providing more debt capacity and stable
financial metrics in the near and medium term, increases
longer-term risks, particularly through uncertain future
economic cycles and planned stepped rate increases."
Moody's list of positive factors for the Port Authority
include its "near monopoly" over regional transportation links
and "resilient demand" for them, Moody's said.