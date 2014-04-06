April 6 A U.S. Navy frigate reached a sailboat
in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday and were preparing to rescue a
seriously ill 1-year-old girl and her family, the U.S. Coast
Guard said.
The USS Vandegrift and its crew "would determine the best
possible course of action" for rescuing the family from the
crippled sailboat about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) off Mexico's
Pacific coast, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Barry Bena.
Because of weather and other factors, Bena said he could not
estimate how long it would take to transfer Eric and Charlotte
Kaufman and their daughters Cora, 3, and Lyra, 1, back to the
U.S. mainland in California.
The Kaufman family, from San Diego, were on a cruise around
the world on a 36-foot (11-meter) vessel called the Rebel Heart
when the youngest child fell seriously ill with a fever and
rash, prompting her parents to send a satellite distress call to
the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday.
The California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing
dispatched a military transport plane from their base at Moffett
Federal Airfield near San Francisco on Thursday to check on the
family and provide immediate medical assistance, said spokesman
Second Lieutenant Roderick Bersamina.
Four men, laden with medical gear and other supplies,
parachuted from the plane into the ocean, inflated a dinghy,
motored toward the boat and boarded to treat the girl.
"They took it upon themselves to do whatever necessary to
save her life," Bersamina said.
The child's ailment was not confirmed but her condition has
stabilized, he said.
"The family is in good spirits and very thankful for the
pararescuemen who are on board," he said. "Granted, it is
cramped quarters."
The family had sailed from Mexico on March 19 toward islands
in the South Pacific and eventually New Zealand, according to
therebelheart.com, where they have been writing about their
sometimes stormy voyage.
Kaufman writes on his blog that he is a licensed USCG
captain and certified divemaster.
The Air National Guard had also deployed two rescue
helicopters and two rescue planes that were on standby on
Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in case a rapid air
evacuation is necessary, Bersamina said.
The four pararescuemen will remain on board with the family
in the meantime. "They will not leave the family until the
infant is in the care of a doctor," Bersamina said.
The California Air National Guard is part of the state's
militia. Its primary mission is rescuing military personnel
during wartime, but has been involved in scores of rescue
missions involving civilians in distress, whether out at sea or
lost in the mountains, Bersamina said.
