SAN DIEGO, April 9 A family of four rescued from
their sailboat after the youngest of two children became
seriously ill at sea returned safely to San Diego on Wednesday
aboard the U.S. warship that picked them up in the Pacific over
the weekend, a Navy spokeswoman said.
The parents, Eric and Charlotte Kaufman, and their two
daughters, 3-year-old Cora and 1-year-old Lyra, left the Navy
frigate USS Vandegrift after the ship arrived in port at about
10 a.m. local time and proceeded to their family doctor,
according to Lieutenant Lenaya Rotklein of the Third Fleet.
(Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing and additional reporting by
Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)