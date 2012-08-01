* Independent review suggests sending more muscle to Guam
* Guam is now host to rotational B-52 deployments
* Pentagon says such a buildup not in current US plans
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 Pentagon planners will
consider adding bombers and attack submarines as part of a
growing U.S. focus on security challenges in the Asia-Pacific, a
senior Defense Department official said on Wednesday.
"We will take another look" at sending more such muscle to
the strategic hub of Guam in the western Pacific, now that this
has been recommended by an independent review of U.S. regional
military plans, Robert Scher, deputy assistant secretary of
defense for plans, told lawmakers.
U.S. strategy calls for shifting military, diplomatic and
economic resources toward the region after a decade of land wars
in Iraq and Afghanistan sparked by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
on New York and the Pentagon.
The Defense Department, however, must weigh the issue from a
broad global perspective and take into account competing
requirements, Scher testified before the U.S. House of
Representatives' Armed Services subcommittee on readiness.
Guam, a U.S. territory about three-quarters of the way from
Hawaii to the Philippines, played an active role during the
Vietnam War as a way station for U.S. bombers.
The Air Force operates from the island's Andersen Air Force
Base, which hosts a rotational unit of B-52 bombers. The major
U.S. Navy presence includes a squadron of three attack
submarines.
INDEPENDENT ASSESSMENT
The new assessment of the U.S. military force posture in the
region was carried out by the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, or CSIS, a nonpartisan policy research
group, subsequent to a congressional mandate.
It recommended in a report made public last week stationing
one or more additional attack submarines in Guam to provide what
it called a critical edge against "anti-access, area denial" -
technologies being developed by China to keep the U.S. military
at bay.
CSIS listed as another option permanently relocating a B-52
squadron of 12 aircraft to Guam, rather than the current
practice of rotating in from bases in the continental United
States.
The central geostrategic uncertainty that the United States
and its allies and partners face in the region "is how China's
growing power and influence will impact order and stability in
the years ahead," the CSIS review said.
It said U.S. forces can help shape the peacetime environment
by standing behind U.S. security commitments - a move the review
said would "dissuade Chinese coercion or North Korean
aggression."
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has announced plans to
"rebalance" U.S. naval forces from a nearly 50-50 split between
the Atlantic and the Pacific to a 60-40 mix in favor of the
Asia-Pacific. The details of this shift have not been spelled
out, although officials have said much of the buildup will
involve new ships.
Sher, in joint written testimony to the panel with David
Helvey, an acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for the
region, said the Defense Department agreed with the CSIS
assessment that "there are opportunities to move forward with
Guam and send an important signal to the region."
Neither additional bombers nor additional attack submarines
are in current U.S. plans for the region but will be considered
based on CSIS's "good work," Scher told Reuters after the
hearing.
David Berteau, director of the CSIS International Security
Program and a co-director of the review, said Guam cold absorb
additional submarines without a huge amount of extra military
construction costs, for instance for pier space or shore
facilities.
The Defense Department also will continue to explore
opportunities with the Philippines, a treaty ally, of deploying
forces to unspecified "priority areas" to enhance maritime
security, the Defense Department officials testified.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)