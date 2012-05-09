By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 A U.S. Senate panel has
launched a probe of possible links between three drugmakers and
nonprofit medical groups that advocated for increasing the use
of prescription painkillers, now the target of a nationwide law
enforcement crackdown.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat,
and the panel's leading Republican, Senator Chuck Grassley, said
the drugmakers and allied groups could be behind dubious
marketing practices that have coincided with a huge jump in
deadly overdoses from painkillers known as opioids.
"These painkillers have an important role in health care
when prescribed and used properly, but pushing misinformation on
consumers to boost profits is not only wrong, it's dangerous,"
Baucus said in a statement.
Baucus and Grassley said they sent letters to drugmakers
Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals and
Purdue Pharma and seven medical groups seeking documents about
their financial connections.
Officials at the three companies were not immediately
available for comment.
Lawmakers hope to find out if medical groups have promoted
misleading information about the risks and benefits of opioid
use while receiving financial support from manufacturers.
The Senate investigation comes at a time when federal, state
and local law enforcement officials are coming to grips with a
national epidemic involving the illicit use of prescription
drugs. Their abuse has surpassed heroin and cocaine as a source
of fatal overdoses.
Opioids were involved in 14,800 overdose deaths in 2008,
more than cocaine and heroin combined, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A crackdown spearheaded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration has included healthcare companies including two
Florida pharmacies operated by CVS Caremark Corp. and a
distribution facility owned by Cardinal Health Inc..
Privately owned Purdue Pharma is the maker of OxyContin.
Endo manufactures Percocet. Both have been linked to addiction
and overdoses.
"There is growing evidence pharmaceutical companies that
manufacture and market opioids may be responsible, at least in
part, for this evidence by promoting misleading information,"
Baucus and Grassley said in their letters.
One of the groups, the American Pain Foundation, posted a
notice on its Web site saying its board of directors voted May 3
to dissolve the organization because of ongoing financial
obligations.
The Senate probe follows an investigation by nonprofit news
website ProPublica and the Washington Post, which found that the
American Pain Foundation received 90 percent of its funding from
the drug and medical device industry in 2010.
At the same time, it produced its guides for patients,
policymakers and journalists that played down the risks of
opioid painkillers and promoted the benefits.