Aug 31 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday warned of the danger of combining opioid painkillers
and cough medicine with benzodiazepines, a common class of
sedatives.
The agency is requiring that black box warnings, the
strongest available, be added to some 400 products, alerting
doctors and patients that combining opioids and benzodiazepines
can cause extreme sleepiness, slowed breathing, coma and death.
The agency said the move is part of a broad action plan to
reduce the number of deaths from opioid painkiller abuse.
"It is nothing short of a public health crisis when you see
a substantial increase of avoidable overdose and death related
to two widely used drug classes being taken together," FDA
Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.
"We implore health care professionals to heed these new
warnings," he added.
Opioids include oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and
morphine and are sold under such brand names as OxyContin,
Percocet, Vicodin and Actiq. Benzodiazepines include such drugs
as alprazolam, clonazepam and lorazepam, sold under the brands
Xanax, Klonopin and Ativan.
