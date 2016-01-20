WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday condemned attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying they underscore the ongoing threat that militants pose to the region.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims of the attacks and to their families, and we stand with the people of the region against all forms of extremism and terrorism," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Armed militants killed at least 20 people at a university in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday. In Afghanistan, a Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a minibus carrying journalists working for a private Afghan television channel, killing seven employees in Kabul.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Beech)