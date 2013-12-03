(Adds comments, details, background)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. military has halted
ground shipments of cargo leaving Afghanistan via its key
Pakistan supply route to ensure the safety of drivers following
protests in Pakistan over American drone strikes, a Pentagon
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The affected route, which runs from Torkham Gate at the
Afghanistan-Pakistan border to the Pakistani port city of
Karachi, has been crucial for the United States as it winds down
its combat mission in landlocked Afghanistan and moves equipment
out of the country.
The route accounts for the vast majority of ground traffic
of U.S. military cargo through Pakistan and has been targeted by
protesters in Pakistan angered by U.S. drone strikes.
"We are aware protests have affected one of the primary
commercial transit routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan,"
Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright told Reuters.
"We have voluntarily halted U.S. shipments of retrograde
cargo ... to ensure the safety of the drivers contracted to move
our equipment," he added, referring to shipments going out of
Afghanistan.
The U.S. decision to temporary suspend its use of the route
is another headache for military planners just as Afghan
President Hamid Karzai throws into doubt American plans to keep
some forces in Afghanistan after NATO's combat mission ends next
year.
Karzai has so far refused to sign a bilateral security pact
the United States and NATO say are crucial for some
international forces to stay to advise and assist Afghans.
Wright said the U.S. military expected it could resume its
retrograde shipments through the Pakistani route in the near
future. He also pointed out that the United States has other
options to move equipment out of the country.
Still, other options are far more costly, including the
shipments via the so-called Northern Distribution Network, a
complex web of transit routes through Russia and Central Asia.
That route is key in bringing supplies into Afghanistan.
The United States also flies equipment out of Afghanistan in
jets, including munitions and weapons.
The U.S. military had to rely on those alternatives,
however, when Pakistan closed down the routes to protest a NATO
cross-border killing of Pakistani soldiers in 2011.
Although there is another ground supply route through
Pakistan, closure of the main route essentially shuts off
retrograde shipments, one U.S. official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The United States still has about 46,000 troops in
Afghanistan, a figure set to fall to 34,000 by early next year.
As NATO winds down its operations, it is handing
responsibility for fighting Taliban insurgents to the Afghans,
before most foreign combat forces pull out by the end of 2014.
NATO plans to leave a training mission, expected to number
8,000 to 12,000 soldiers, in Afghanistan after 2014.
U.S. and NATO officials have warned that if Karzai does not
sign the security deal with the United States promptly, both
Washington and the alliance would have to withdraw all troops
from Afghanistan by the end of 2014.
NATO officials have also warned that, if all foreign troops
left, it could put at risk billions of dollars in foreign aid
because donors would be reluctant to contribute to funding
Afghan security forces if there were no foreign troops on the
ground to see how the money was spent.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jackie Frank and Lisa
Shumaker)