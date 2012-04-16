U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alights from a plane as she arrives in Brasilia April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

BRASILIA U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke to Pakistan's foreign minister about their shared responsibility to confront militants following Sunday's attacks in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Afghanistan's Taliban attacked Kabul on Sunday with heavy explosions, rockets and gunfire in one of the most serious assaults on the capital in the past decade.

Clinton and Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar "discussed the cowardly attacks in Afghanistan," the statement said. "(Clinton) underscored our shared responsibility for robust action ... to confront and defeat terrorists and violent extremists."

Clinton, who was visiting Brazil's capital, also discussed the "next steps in the US-Pakistani dialogue" following the conclusion of a Pakistani parliamentary review, State Department Victoria Nuland said.

