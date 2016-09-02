Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON A Pakistani man was sentenced on Thursday to 33 months in a U.S. prison for attempting to export military equipment for the Pakistani military without a license, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Syed Vaqar Ashraf had previously pleaded guilty to trying to procure gyroscopes and illegally ship them to Pakistan so they could be used by the Pakistani military, the Justice Department said in a news release. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Arizona.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.