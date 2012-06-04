* Latest strike targeted senior aide to al Qaeda leader
Zawahiri
* Eight U.S. drone strikes since NATO summit in Chicago on
May 21
By Mark Hosenball and Michael Georgy
June 4 A series of drone strikes over the
weekend and a confrontation on Monday near the border town of
Peshawar between U.S. diplomats and local police added new
strains to already tense relations between the United States and
Pakistan.
U.S. and Pakistani government sources said Abu Yahya al
Libi, a senior Al Qaeda leader who had survived previous drone
attacks, was a target of one of the latest strikes, which
occurred early on Monday in North Waziristan.
U.S. government sources said they were unable to confirm Abu
Yahya had been killed. But officials said he was regarded as a
very senior aide to al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, and that
his death would be a major blow to what remains of the central
al Qaeda network founded by the late Osama bin Laden.
Abu Yahya is a Libyan militant who has appeared in al Qaeda
promotional video messages and once escaped from a U.S.-run
prison in Afghanistan.
According to reports from the region, which American
government sources did not contest, U.S.-operated drones
launched three attacks in tribal areas along Pakistan's border
with Afghanistan between Saturday and Monday.
Reports from Pakistan said nearly 30 people were killed
during the sequence of strikes, including four suspected
militants on Saturday, ten suspected militants on Sunday, and 15
people in the strike in which Abu Yahya was targeted.
There have been eight U.S. drone strikes on targets in
Pakistan since President Barack Obama and Pakistani President
Asif Ali Zardari attended a NATO summit in Chicago on May 21.
In a diplomatic rebuff reflecting the troubled state of
relations between the two countries, Obama declined to meet
separately with Zardari, but spoke to him for a few minutes
during a picture-taking session.
Meanwhile, sources close to the Pakistani government said
that Pakistani police in the border town of Peshawar had
detained three Americans, described as U.S. diplomats, and three
Pakistanis. Also seized were two land cruisers and what local
authorities claimed were illegal weapons.
A senior police official said the Americans were stopped as
they were en route to Peshawar, having attended a meeting in the
town of Malakand with the vice chancellor of a local university.
The official said police had confiscated five M4 carbines
and four 9mm pistols, along with 20 magazines of ammunition.
The American officials told police they were from the U.S.
Consulate in Peshawar. The Pakistanis traveling with them were
described as consulate security personnel.
U.S. OFFICIALS QUICKLY FREED
Officials in the region said the U.S. officials were quickly
freed; the status of their Pakistani colleagues was not
immediately clear.
In Washington, U.S. government sources said they had little
information on the incident. Initial indications were that the
Americans involved were diplomatic security officers who work
for the State Department.
The department's diplomatic security bureau had no immediate
comment.
The latest incidents occurred as Pakistani officials stepped
up public criticism of U.S. drone attacks. Pakistan's foreign
ministry said it "strongly condemns" American drone strikes
which it described as "illegal attacks" on Pakistani
sovereignty.
The Pakistan government says the CIA drone campaign fuels
anti-American sentiment in the country, and is counterproductive
because of collateral damage.
U.S. officials, however, say such strikes by the remotely
piloted aircraft are highly effective against militants and are
an important weapon in this kind of war.
"The United States is conducting, and will continue to
conduct, the counter-terrorism operations it needs to protect
the U.S. and its interests," said one American official.
"The real threats to Pakistan's sovereignty are the al-Qaeda
terrorists who are living within their borders and planning
attacks on Pakistan, their neighbors, and the West."
U.S. officials repeatedly have expressed Washington's
concerns about Pakistani authorities' reluctance to crack down
on militants operating on their territory. They have also
complained about alleged collaboration or support provided to
militants by Pakistan's principal intelligence agency, the Inter
Services Intelligence directorate (ISI).
The drone attack on Monday allegedly targeted a militant
hideout in the Hesokhel village of the North Waziristan tribal
region. Unmanned drones also struck targets in South Waziristan
on Saturday on Sunday.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball in Washington, Michael Georgy in
Islamabad, Haji Mujtaba in Miran Shah, Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar.
Editing by Warren Strobel and Christopher Wilson)