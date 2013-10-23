WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday urged U.S. President Barack Obama to
end drone strikes in Pakistan, touching on a sore subject just
as relations between the two countries improve after years of
suspicion over Afghanistan and the U.S. counterterrorism fight.
"I ... brought up the issue of drones in our meeting,
emphasizing the need for an end to such strikes," Sharif told
reporters after meeting with Obama in the Oval Office.
Relations were badly strained following the 2011 Navy SEAL
raid that killed al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden deep inside
Pakistan where he was in hiding. But they appear to be on the
mend as the United States prepares to pull forces out of
Afghanistan in 2014.
The United States has quietly restarted security assistance
to Pakistan after freezing aid during the period of soured
relations, when Washington frequently voiced complaints about
the ties of the Pakistani intelligence service to militant
groups active in Afghanistan.
A series of major setbacks in recent years included a 2011
NATO air strike that mistakenly killed Pakistani border guards
and another incident that year in which a CIA contractor killed
two men on the streets of Lahore.
Obama acknowledged tensions and "misunderstandings" between
the two countries. He said he and Sharif had pledged to work
together on security issues in ways that "respect Pakistan's
sovereignty."
"We committed to working together and making sure that
rather than this being a source of tension between our two
countries, this can be a source of strength for us working
together," Obama said.
Sharif was elected prime minister in June in a historic
election that marked Pakistan's first civilian transfer of power
after the completion of a full term by a democratically elected
government. He is the first Pakistani leader to visit the White
House in five years.
"To see a peaceful transition of one democratically elected
government to another was an enormous milestone for Pakistan,"
Obama said.
Much of U.S. security aid to Pakistan is intended to bolster
the ability of its military to counter militants in
semi-autonomous tribal areas.
For fiscal year 2014, which began on Oct. 1, Obama has
requested $1.162 billion from Congress for Pakistan, including
$857 million in civilian aid and $305 million in security
assistance.
The U.S. use of armed drones to attack suspected militants
in Pakistan has long been controversial although the number of
incidents has dropped in recent months.
The issue came up again this week when Amnesty International
and Human Rights Watch accused the United States of breaking
international law by killing civilians in missile and drone
strikes intended for militants in Pakistan and Yemen.
White House spokesman Jay Carney called it "a hard fact of
war" that U.S. strikes sometimes result in civilian casualties
but said drone strikes do so far less than conventional attacks.
The United States takes pains to make sure any such strikes
conform to domestic and international law, he said.