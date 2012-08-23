* Haqqani resigned as ambassador to Washington last year
* Said he favors good U.S. relations but most do not
* Urges probe of bin Laden's presence in Pakistan
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The United States and
Pakistan should stop pretending they are allies and amicably
"divorce," Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington said on
Wednesday, citing unrealistic expectations in both countries
that include U.S. hopes Islamabad will sever its links to
extremists.
"If in 65 years, you haven't been able to find sufficient
common ground to live together, and you had three separations
and four reaffirmations of marriage, then maybe the better way
is to find friendship outside of the marital bond," Husain
Haqqani said, addressing the Center for the National Interest, a
Washington think tank.
Haqqani's recommendation that the United States and Pakistan
essentially downgrade their status was based on the premise that
it may be the only way to break from what has been a
dysfunctional relationship.
A post-alliance future would allow both countries to hold
more realistic expectations of each other, cooperating where
possible but perhaps without the sense of betrayal, w h ich has
become acute in Pakistan.
He cited a survey by the Pew Research Center released in
June showing roughly three-in-four Pakistanis consider the
United States an enemy, even though the United States pours
billions of dollars of aid into the country.
"If this was an election campaign ... you would advise the
senator with these kinds of favorability ratings to pull out of
the race, instead of spending more money," said Haqqani, who
plans to publish a book entitled "Magnificent Delusions" next
year about the U.S.-Pakistan relationship.
His candid remarks represented Haqqani's first address in
Washington since he resigned as Pakistan's envoy last year
after, he says, being framed for drafting a memo that accused
the Pakistani army of plotting a coup -- allegations he defended
himself against before Pakistan's Supreme Court.
Many of Haqqani's comments underscored the friction between
Pakistan's civilian government and military, which have
bedeviled the nuclear-armed South Asian country for almost its
entire existence.
Haqqani, who served as an adviser to four Pakistani prime
ministers, identified himself among a small minority who support
good relations with the United States but "who do not have the
ability to influence the course of policy at home."
He said Pakistan's military needed to be under greater
civilian control, adding Pakistan's national interests are
defined "by generals, not by civilian leaders."
But he also doled out criticism of U.S. policymaking, saying
it was too often short-sighted, lacking the necessary historic
perspective needed to appreciate realistically what Pakistan
might do in return for aid and cooperation.
The depths of the strained U.S.-Pakistan relationship have
come into full public view since the United States, without
telling Pakistan, secretly staged a raid to kill Osama bin Laden
last year. Haqqani was ambassador at the time.
He repeatedly said someone in Pakistan knew of bin Laden's
presence, even though he stopped far short of blaming Pakistan's
principal intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence
directorate (ISI).
"I still think a full proper investigation on the Pakistani
side is needed to find out how Osama bin Laden lived in Pakistan
and who supported him -- within or outside the government," he
said. "I really do not know (who helped bin Laden). All I am
saying is that somebody knew."
UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS
He said it was just as unrealistic for Pakistanis to think
that the United States would side with Pakistan by launching war
on India as it was for the United States to think Pakistan would
give up its nuclear weapons or sever ties with extremists.
"Equally unrealistic is that Pakistan ... will give up
support for jihadi groups that it deems to be a subconventional
force multiplier for regional influence," Haqqani said.
Describing his vision for a post-alliance future for the
United States and Pakistan, Haqqani appeared to downplay U.S.
security concerns. He said Pakistan's eight-month shut-off of
ground supply lines for NATO forces in Afghanistan showed the
United States it could rely on more costly routes to the North.
And when it comes to unpopular U.S. drone strikes against
militants, Haqqani believed the United States would press ahead
with the campaign even in a post-alliance future.
"I have no realistic expectation of the United States ending
the drone campaign and (no realistic expectation of) Pakistan
accepting it," he said.