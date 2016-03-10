WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
blocked an effort to prevent the $700 million sale of Lockheed
Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan.
Lawmakers voted 71 to 24 against moving to a vote on a
Resolution of Disapproval introduced by Republican Senator Rand
Paul that would have prevented the sale under legislation known
as the Arms Control Act.
President Barack Obama's administration announced on Feb. 12
that it had approved the sale to Pakistan of the aircraft, as
well as radars and other equipment. It drew immediate criticism
from India and concern from some members of Congress.
Paul had called Pakistan "an uncertain ally" and other
lawmakers expressed concerns about Pakistan's nuclear program,
commitment to fighting terrorist organizations and cooperation
in the Afghanistan peace process.
However, they generally supported the sale, saying the South
Asian state needs to modernize its air force and
counter-terrorism activities.
The United States identified Pakistan as a key partner in
its war against terror following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and
spent billions of dollars on military aid to help the country
fight insurgents.
But there is growing consternation in Washington about
continuing with the same level of assistance unless Pakistan
provides evidence it is using the funds effectively to eliminate
militants.
