(Adds Aziz comments on mutual trust)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Jan 27 A senior Pakistani official
urged the United States on Monday to ensure the U.S. military
withdrawal from Afghanistan does not leave a vacuum that
threatens regional stability and Pakistan's own security.
"Although the war in Afghanistan may be winding down, just
as in the past, Pakistan will have to face the brunt of any
instability that may engulf Afghanistan after 2014," said
Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan's national security and foreign affairs
adviser.
Aziz and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivered
prepared remarks before opening discussions in Washington that
are part of a 'strategic dialogue,' which have sought to move
bilateral relations beyond crisis-driven security concerns to
cooperation on trade, energy and education.
The United States has long said that violence in its long
war in Afghanistan has been driven in part by militants' ability
to rest and resupply in western Pakistan. American ties with
Pakistan have been further strained by U.S. drone strikes
against militants in Pakistan.
Kerry paid tribute to the high price Pakistan has paid in
fighting extremism.
"I think few have suffered more at the hands of terrorists
and extremists than people in Pakistan," Kerry said.
With violence in Afghanistan continuing, including a Jan. 17
suicide bombing that killed 21 civilians at a Kabul restaurant,
the future of the U.S. and NATO presence in Afghanistan remains
uncertain.
Unless the Obama administration can persuade Afghan
President Hamid Karzai to sign a bilateral security pact with
the United States, all 37,000 U.S. soldiers are due to leave
Afghanistan at the end of the year.
Aziz said the United States should consider Pakistan's
security when making its next moves in Afghanistan, something he
said Washington did not do when withdrawing troops from
Afghanistan in the early 1990s or returned after the attacks of
Sept. 11, 2001.
"We have to ensure that Afghanistan successfully transitions
into a period of stability and that past mistakes are not
repeated," Aziz said.
Kerry acknowledged those concerns and assured Pakistan that
Washington valued its continued cooperation on fighting
terrorism and on nuclear security.
"We recognize that Pakistan is a vital partner in supporting
a secure Afghanistan," he said. "And we know how closely
Pakistan's own security is linked to Afghanistan's success."
Despite such assurances, the strained relationship between
the countries seeped through. Aziz said a prerequisite for a
strategic partnership is mutual trust.
"Once this trust is restored, then any unexpected incident
or accident or disagreement on a policy or a tactic will not be
able to derail the relationship," he said.
Both sides welcomed a move toward warmer relations signified
by the strategic dialogue and discussed increased investment in
trade and energy. Kerry highlighted education and initiatives
for the economic advancement of women in Pakistan.
"The resumption of this dialogue after a gap of three years
symbolizes the inherent resilience and significance of this
relationship," Aziz said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Stephen Powell and James
Dalgleish)